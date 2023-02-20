The historic Northampton theatre is a special venue for Beatles fans as John, Paul, George and Ringo played it twice at the height of Beatlemania in 1963 when it was known as the ABC Cinema.

To celebrate this diamond anniversary The Mersey Beatles have created a special hit-packed show no fan of the Fab Four will want to miss.

The show will take fans on a magical journey from The Beatles’ 1963 debut album ‘Please Please Me’, through the mop-top craziness of Beatlemania, the psychedelic brilliance of ‘Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ to the band’s later classics such as ‘Let It Be’, ‘Revolution’ and ‘Hey Jude’.

The Mersey Beatles

Just like the real thing, The Mersey Beatles hail from Liverpool where they were the resident Beatles tribute at the legendary Cavern Club for a decade – playing more than 600 times at the world-famous venue.

Since leaving The Cavern, the band – Mark Bloor (John), Steven Howard (Paul), Craig McGown (George) and Brian Ambrose (Ringo) – have toured the world many times over.

Looking ahead to their Northampton show on March 4, Steven said: “It’s going to be a brilliant night at The Deco Theatre. Not only are we celebrating 60 years of ‘Please Please Me’ topping the charts, but the 60th anniversary of The Beatles first ever Northampton show, which was on March 27, 1963.

“We played The Deco last year and it was an amazing night. It is such a beautiful theatre and the audience, some who were at The Beatles shows back in 1963, were up on their feet dancing from the very first song. We can’t wait to rock Northampton again!”

The Mersey Beatles’ unforgettable live shows have won legions of fans, including John Lennon’s own sister Julia Baird and The British Beatles Fan Club who rate them as "The best Beatles tribute band around”.

On stage the band, who this year will tour the UK, Ireland, Europe, USA and Australia, exude the inner and outer spirit of the real thing, from the costumes, instruments, Scouse charm and, of course, that unmistakable era-defining, Liverpool-born sound.

Mark added: “We pride ourselves on bringing a new show to audiences every night – no two shows are ever the same.

“When we play The Deco we will be playing many of the songs The Beatles did when they played Northampton in March 1963 when their set included the likes of ‘Love Me Do’, ‘Do You Want To Know A Secret’, ‘Please Please Me’ and ‘I Saw Her Standing There’.

“This is our biggest ever UK Tour and so we can’t wait to rock this historic venue for a second time – just as our heroes did!”