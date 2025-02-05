The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation are gearing up for their next Fire & Glass Walk, raising funds for the Northamptonshire community

On Sunday, March 2, 2025, The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation will once again host its thrilling Fire & Glass Walk at Kingsthorpe Golf Club, inviting the community to take on an exhilarating test of courage while raising vital funds for the Northamptonshire-based charity.

The Walk will feature expert-led training to prepare participants before they step onto the fire and glass. It’s a one-of-a-kind experience that offers an unforgettable sense of achievement while contributing to a worthy cause.

Following the success of last year’s event, which raised an impressive £4,883, the charity is bringing back this adrenaline-pumping experience. Participants must fundraise a minimum of £120, all of which will directly benefit individuals and families across Northamptonshire. The event is open to the public, and those interested can register by emailing [email protected].

The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation was initially established as a food bank during the COVID-19 pandemic, in response to the sudden financial hardship facing many families across the county. The charity now works with over 90 Northamptonshire schools, groups and service providers, to distribute thousands of food parcels to vulnerable households in need across Northamptonshire, on a regular basis. They also run a wide range of Community Wellbeing Services, including weekly social clubs, a minibus service, ‘Doorstep Buddies’ Program, gardening and home improvements, educational sessions and 1-1 support for people in need.

TMDF Fire & Glass Walk 2025 Poster

Teresa McCarthy-Dixon, Founder of the foundation, said: “All the funds raised from this Fire & Glass Walk will go directly back into our vital services, improving the quality of life for vulnerable people and those in crisis right across our county. We rely on the kind donations and generosity of people in our community, so if you’re up for a challenge, or just want to support those in need, please contact us today to get involved with this event.”

For further information on this event, you can visit the charity’s website here: mccarthydixon.org.uk/challenge/fire-walk-2024/