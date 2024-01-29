The Marvin Gaye Songbook at The Deco
THE MARVIN GAYE SONGBOOK
Wake up and let’s get down tonight as we celebrate the Prince of Motown.
Brand new for 2024 from hit producers Entertainers – the team behind, The Magic of Motown, Lost in Music and Fastlove!
Every magical hit is respectfully recreated, brought to life starring West End and X Factor star NATE SIMPSON – fresh from playing Bob Marley in hit West End musical Get Up, Stand Up!
Getting you hot just like an oven we pay tribute, featuring all the hits: I Heard it Through the Grapevine, Sexual Healing, What’s Going On?, through to Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, Too Busy Thinking About My Baby, and many more.
Featuring our superb live band of West End musicians, it’s time to say – “stop and thank you Marvin” – as we brighten up all of your days with two hours of pure concert magic. The Marvin Gaye Songbook has it all. . .