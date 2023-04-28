The Makings of a Murderer 24th June 2023 at The Old Savoy Theatre in Northampton

Investigating The UK’s Most Notorious Serial Killers

Hosted by the Detective Who Brought Serial Killer PETER TOBIN to Justice

Join The Scottish Detective, David Swindle, for a chilling, thrilling, night at the theatre.

The Makings of a Murderer

True crime fans, and those with a curious mind, can explore the cases, the circumstances and the detective’s perspective on what really went on, the early warning signs and the clues behind The Makings of a Murderer!

What makes a serial killer tick? What are the tell-tale signs? What really goes on behind the scenes?

Learn about the biggest British serial killers of all time – including Jack the Ripper, Peter Tobin, Harold Shipman, Peter Sutcliffe and ‘Killer Couples’ – Fred and Rose West and The Moors Murderers Ian Brady and Myra Hindley.

With more than 34 years as a senior detective, David shares his unique insight into the minds of the murderers, the famous cases that were never solved, and how the murderer got away with it. . . from someone on the inside.

David – whose ground-breaking Operation Anagram uncovered the activities of Tobin – paints an often-dark picture of how these monsters come to be in this gripping, fully-interactive, audio-visual first.

“Serial Killers are cunning, conniving, controlling, careful and – I hate to say it – clever,” says David. “They live apparently normal lives and get away with their crimes for years. . . until eventually detected.”

David also looks at the connections to the local area of the most famous murder cases.

The Makings of a Murderer! – a chilling, thrilling, night at the theatre not to be missed.

18 plus advised