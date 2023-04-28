News you can trust since 1931
The Makings of a Murderer 24th June 2023 at The Old Savoy Theatre in Northampton

THE MAKINGS OF A MURDERER! Investigating The UK’s Most Notorious Serial Killers Hosted by the Detective Who Brought Serial Killer PETER TOBIN to Justice Join The Scottish Detective, David Swindle, for a chilling, thrilling, night at the theatre.

By Andie JackmanContributor
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:35 BST- 2 min read

Investigating The UK’s Most Notorious Serial Killers

Hosted by the Detective Who Brought Serial Killer PETER TOBIN to Justice

Join The Scottish Detective, David Swindle, for a chilling, thrilling, night at the theatre.

The Makings of a Murderer
True crime fans, and those with a curious mind, can explore the cases, the circumstances and the detective’s perspective on what really went on, the early warning signs and the clues behind The Makings of a Murderer!

What makes a serial killer tick? What are the tell-tale signs? What really goes on behind the scenes?

Learn about the biggest British serial killers of all time – including Jack the Ripper, Peter Tobin, Harold Shipman, Peter Sutcliffe and ‘Killer Couples’ – Fred and Rose West and The Moors Murderers Ian Brady and Myra Hindley.

With more than 34 years as a senior detective, David shares his unique insight into the minds of the murderers, the famous cases that were never solved, and how the murderer got away with it. . . from someone on the inside.

David – whose ground-breaking Operation Anagram uncovered the activities of Tobin – paints an often-dark picture of how these monsters come to be in this gripping, fully-interactive, audio-visual first.

“Serial Killers are cunning, conniving, controlling, careful and – I hate to say it – clever,” says David. “They live apparently normal lives and get away with their crimes for years. . . until eventually detected.”

David also looks at the connections to the local area of the most famous murder cases.

The Makings of a Murderer! – a chilling, thrilling, night at the theatre not to be missed.

18 plus advised

Use this link - https://www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/the-making-of-a-murderer/ OR contact our box office on 01604 491005 to buy your tickets!

