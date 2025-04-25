The Magic of The Bee Gees at The Old Savoy

Published 25th Apr 2025, 14:07 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2025, 15:54 BST
The Magic of The Bee Gees
28th March 2026 @ 7:30 pm - 9:45 pm.

Direct from London’s West End. . .

Whether you’re a brother or whether you’re a mother, when the feeling’s gone and you can’t go on, it’s time to put on your dancing shoes, for the night out of the year you have been waiting for, as we celebrate the songs of music royalty, the Bee Gees.

Complete with stunning light and video show, prepare to experience the distinct sound of one the greatest bands to have ever graced the stage in this unforgettable concert spectacular.

Immerse yourself in the brothers’ music through the Sixties, Seventies, and Eighties–including hits they wrote for artists such as Celine Dion, Diana Ross, and Dolly Parton.

Join us for this breathtaking concert spectacular, taking you on a musical journey through all your favourite songs, including Night Fever, Stayin’ Alive, More Than a Woman, You Should Be Dancing, How Deep is Your Love and many more!

This fabulously authentic production ensures the Gibb brothers’ incredible legacy of classic hit songs is well and truly stayin’ alive! Touring the nation, tickets on sale now!

This is a tribute show and is no way affiliated with any original artists,estates, management companies or similar shows.

Promoter reserves the right to alter the programme

Tickets From £26 per person

Book tickets www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am – 4pm or Saturday 10am – 2pm

