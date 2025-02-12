The Magic of The Beatles coming to The Old Savoy

The Magic of the Beatles

Saturday 15 November 2025 7:30pm - ends at 9:40pm. The Magic of The Beatles Come together, right now–it’s time to shake it up baby with the concert show of the year.

The sensational The Magic of the Beatles features an incredible cast that not only look and sound like John, Paul, George, and Ringo, they also generate that same, famed incredible excitement that was the trademark of the greatest group the world has ever seen – with the Fab Four’s unique sense of humour thrown in for good measure too.

Enjoy She Loves You, A Hard Day’s Night, Help!, I Feel Fine, Sgt Pepper’s LonelyHearts Club Band, Hey Jude, Here Comes the Sun, Get Back and so many more non-stop chart toppers. Concertgoers are invited to join a magical musical tour that takes you back to the golden era of pop music-featuring hit after hit after hit!

Playing to ecstatic sell-out audiences all over the world-and now touring the nation, The Magic of the Beatles is all you need for an unforgettable night of crowd-pleasing, million-selling, solid-gold musical memories. So, let it be and get your tickets now

Tickets From £27 per person

Book tickets www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm