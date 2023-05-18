The Magic of Motown November 11th 2023 7.30pm at The Old Savoy in Northampton
Celebrating 60 magical years of Motown, immerse yourself in the sound of a generation as The Magic of Motown returns to the stage!
Get ready to Reach Out for a brand new show in 2020 with all your favourite Motown songs.
You will be going Loco down in Acapulco, as we take you along memory lane with all the Motown classics from artists such as Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, The Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson and many, many more.
Enjoy favourites including Heard It Through The Grapevine, Mr Postman, My Girl, Stop In The Name of Love, Ain’t No Mountain High Enough and more!
This is Motown at its very best; signed sealed and delivered, touring the nation. The show of the year!
Tickets available at https://www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/the-magic-of-motown/ Or by calling our box office on 01604 491005