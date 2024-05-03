The Magic of Motown at The Old Savoy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

THE MAGIC OF MOTOWN

Seen by over a million people, now in its 19th year touring the UK.

It’s no surprise that this show is one of the biggest success stories in British theatre history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Magic of Motown

Come celebrate our brand-new show for 2024 as we Reach Out and show you there ain’t no mountain high enough with the biggest Motown party of the year.

Get ready for all the hits, glittering costumes, dazzling dance routines and outstanding musicianship in this breath-taking live concert spectacular.

You will be going Loco down in Acapulco as we take you back down memory lane with all the Motown classics from artists such as: Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, The Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson, and many, many more.

Celebrate the sound of a generation with one very special night of The Magic of Motown!

This is a tribute show and is no way affiliated with any original artists/estates/management companies or similar shows.