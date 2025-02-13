Saturrday 21 March 2026 7:30 pm - ends at 9:50 pm PLEASE NOTE DUE TO THE NATURE OF THIS SHOW THERE IS A STRONG POSSIBILITY THAT PEOPLE MAY STAND UP AND DANCE AROUND YOU AND IN FRONT OF YOU THE MAGIC OF MOTOWN

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seen by millions, The Magic of Motown is back with its 20th Anniversary Tour!

It’s no surprise that this show is one of the biggest success stories in British theatre history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Come celebrate as we Reach Out and show you there ain’t no mountain high enough with the biggest Motown party of the year.

The Magic of Motown

Get ready for all the hits, glittering costumes, dazzling dance routines and outstanding musicianship in this breath-taking live concert spectacular.

You will be going Loco down in Acapulco as we take you back down memory lane with all the Motown classics from artists such as:

Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations,The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, The Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson, and many, many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrate the sound of a generation with one very special night of The Magic of Motown!

This is a tribute show and is no way affiliated with any original artists/estates/management companies or similar shows.

Promoter reserves the right to alter the programme.

Tickets £30 per person

Book tickets www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm