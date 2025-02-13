The Magic of Motown

Saturrday 21 March 2026 7:30 pm - ends at 9:50 pm PLEASE NOTE DUE TO THE NATURE OF THIS SHOW THERE IS A STRONG POSSIBILITY THAT PEOPLE MAY STAND UP AND DANCE AROUND YOU AND IN FRONT OF YOU THE MAGIC OF MOTOWN

Seen by millions, The Magic of Motown is back with its 20th Anniversary Tour!

It’s no surprise that this show is one of the biggest success stories in British theatre history.

Come celebrate as we Reach Out and show you there ain’t no mountain high enough with the biggest Motown party of the year.

The Magic of Motownplaceholder image
Get ready for all the hits, glittering costumes, dazzling dance routines and outstanding musicianship in this breath-taking live concert spectacular.

You will be going Loco down in Acapulco as we take you back down memory lane with all the Motown classics from artists such as:

Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations,The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, The Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson, and many, many more.

Celebrate the sound of a generation with one very special night of The Magic of Motown!

This is a tribute show and is no way affiliated with any original artists/estates/management companies or similar shows.

Promoter reserves the right to alter the programme.

Tickets £30 per person

Book tickets www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm

