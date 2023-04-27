News you can trust since 1931
The Legend Of Meatloaf - Live on stage at the Old Savoy in Northampton

CELEBRATING THE LEGENDARY MEAT LOAF at The Old Savoy - Home of The Deco Theatre Northampton

By Andie JackmanContributor
Published 27th Apr 2023, 14:25 BST- 1 min read

Performing live at The Old Savoy - Home of The Deco Theatre on Saturday 23rd March 2024.

RIP Meat Loaf 27 September 1947-21 January 2022

Following the very sad passing of Meat Loaf – one of rock ‘n’ rolls true legends… this special live tribute and celebration of his life will take place featuring all of Meat Loaf’s GREATEST HITS.

The Old SavoyThe Old Savoy
Celebrating the life, music and legend of the musical maestro Meat Loaf The World’s premier show in tribute to Meat Loaf, featuring the Ultimate ‘Dead Ringer’ to Meat Loaf Craig Halford as seen on ITV’s ‘Stars in their eyes’ and Channel 4’s ‘The Last Leg’.

Experience all the hits from what is one of the best-selling artists of all time, culminating over 80 million album sales, a Grammy award and the best rock and roll love anthems ever written.

I’D Do Anything for Love, Bat Out of Hell, Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad, You Took The Words Right Out of My Mouth, Rock And Roll Dreams Come Through, Paradise by the Dashboard Light, Dead Ringer for Love and many many more.

All seats £26.00

Book your tickets at the Box Office, by phone, on 01604 491005, or at https://www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/the-meatloaf-show/

