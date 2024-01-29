News you can trust since 1931
The Legend Of Meatloaf at The Deco

CELEBRATING THE LEGENDARY MEAT LOAFSaturday 23 March 7:30 pm - ends at 10:30 pmBook your tickets at www.theoldsavoy.co.ukor Call the Box Office 01604 491005
By Andie JackmanContributor
Published 29th Jan 2024, 11:20 GMT
Celebrating the life, music and legend of the musical maestro Meat Loaf

The World’s premier show in tribute to Meat Loaf, featuring the Ultimate ‘Dead Ringer’ to Meat Loaf Craig Halford as seen on ITV’s ‘Stars in their eyes’ and Channel 4’s ‘The Last Leg’.

Experience all the hits from what is one of the best-selling artists of all time, culminating over 80 million album sales, a grammy award and the best rock and roll love anthems ever written.

CELEBRATING THE LEGENDARY MEAT LOAF

I’D Do Anything for Love, Bat Out of Hell, Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad, You Took The Words Right Out of My Mouth, Rock And Roll Dreams Come Through, Paradise by the Dashboard Light, Dead Ringer for Love and many many more.

