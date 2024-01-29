The Legend Of Meatloaf at The Deco

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celebrating the life, music and legend of the musical maestro Meat Loaf

The World’s premier show in tribute to Meat Loaf, featuring the Ultimate ‘Dead Ringer’ to Meat Loaf Craig Halford as seen on ITV’s ‘Stars in their eyes’ and Channel 4’s ‘The Last Leg’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Experience all the hits from what is one of the best-selling artists of all time, culminating over 80 million album sales, a grammy award and the best rock and roll love anthems ever written.

CELEBRATING THE LEGENDARY MEAT LOAF