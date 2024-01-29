The Legend Of Meatloaf at The Deco
CELEBRATING THE LEGENDARY MEAT LOAFSaturday 23 March 7:30 pm - ends at 10:30 pmBook your tickets at www.theoldsavoy.co.ukor Call the Box Office 01604 491005
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Celebrating the life, music and legend of the musical maestro Meat Loaf
The World’s premier show in tribute to Meat Loaf, featuring the Ultimate ‘Dead Ringer’ to Meat Loaf Craig Halford as seen on ITV’s ‘Stars in their eyes’ and Channel 4’s ‘The Last Leg’.
Experience all the hits from what is one of the best-selling artists of all time, culminating over 80 million album sales, a grammy award and the best rock and roll love anthems ever written.
I’D Do Anything for Love, Bat Out of Hell, Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad, You Took The Words Right Out of My Mouth, Rock And Roll Dreams Come Through, Paradise by the Dashboard Light, Dead Ringer for Love and many many more.