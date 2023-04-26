The Kings Joust at Holdenby - see the Knights of Nottingham performance at historic Northamptonshire house

Witness the Knights of Nottingham battle for victory amidst the thunder of hooves and clashing steel. A show filled with sword swinging, gut punching thrills and anything can happen and often does with fantastic audience participation and comedy included. Cheer for the White Knight or maybe boo the Black Knight as Knights and Horses combine for a hard hitting Medieval Jousting Display on Holdenby’s Tilting Plateau. You will also be able to enjoy the Historic Sport of Falconry with spectacular flying displays and talks about this ‘Sport of Kings’ by our resident Icarus Falconry. The House itself, now the home to the Lowther family and once the largest house in England and the Palace of Charles I, will be open both day’s 12-3pm (last entry 2.30pm) so that everyone can enjoy the magnificent historic interiors. Come and test your skill in our own medieval games tent, have a game of horseshoes – a popular medieval pastime involving throwing horseshoes at a target (a nail) or have a go at skittles (an early version of Ten Pin Bowling!) test your juggling skills to see how many bean bags you can juggle before dropping one. After all that cheering (or booing!), you will need some Medieval Refreshments so visit The Old Stableyard Tearoom and food court and enjoy some Medieval Fayre. Choose your Knight and enjoy a fun packed day out for the whole family! ADMISSION: Tickets pre - booked online offer a saving of 10%. This offer will close at 18:00 on Friday 28th April. Online Tickets : Adult £19.50, Child (5-16) £11.00, Conc (Over 65’s) £18.50, Family (2+2) £55