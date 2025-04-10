The Jerseys Live Tour 2025

Thursday 9 October 2025 @ 7:30 pm - 9:50 pm

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Join The Jerseys as we celebrate the timeless music of the 100 million album selling Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons.

Incredible falsettos, beautiful acapellas – the authenticity of the sublime harmonies of the 60s and 70s – with a huge repertoire including ‘Sherry’, ‘Walk Like A Man’, ‘My Eyes Adored You’, ‘Grease’, Rag Doll’, ‘Stay’, ‘Lets Hang On’, ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’ before finishing off with headline hit ‘Oh What A Night’! This is much more than just another tribute show-this is a celebration of fantastic music performed by an array of incredible talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Jerseys have performed in various prestigious venues, visiting the length and breadth of the UK. Some notable shows include a performance for Her Majesty The Queen on The Long Walk, Windsor Castle for her 90th Birthday Celebrations, and internationally including The Paris Casino in Las Vegas.

Along with their LIVE 4 piece band of internationally renowned musicians, this all – singing all-dancing show features hit after hit, comedy and more–the complete night out which will have you dancing in the aisles of the theatre and leave you ‘beggin’ for more!

Tickets: £22 per person

Book tickets www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm