The Great Northampton Run has launched for 2023...and it's a completely new route around town

Local race company Go Beyond Challenge are thrilled to announce the launch of The Great Northampton Run on 17th September 2023!Entries are now open for runners to compete in a closed-road, 13.1 mile brand-new half marathon route starting from the historic Northampton Town Square.Runners will take in much of the town heritage, with the route taking them alongside numerous landmarks of the town, including the three main sporting grounds – Sixfields Stadium (football), Franklin’s Gardens (rugby) and The County Ground (cricket).Teams of three will also be able to compete in a relay format, with runners completing either 4.1 miles, 4.4 miles or 4.6 miles.A shorter, 3 mile route will start 15 minutes after the half marathon runners have set off, allowing half marathon runners a chance to get out on the course before those running the three miles follow in their footsteps for a fraction of the way.The Great Northampton Run is a complete rebrand of the event previously known as The Northampton Half Marathon which has been run with great success by Go Beyond Challenge since 2013.Simon Hollis, owner at Go Beyond Challenge is keen to get local people and businesses involved.“The big thing for us is to celebrate what Northampton has got.”Early bird entries are available for The Great Northampton Run, with the first 100 places to go on sale at a reduced cost of £30, and the following 100 places to be sold at £32.50 before entry costsincrease.Entry will then be charged at £35 for the half marathon (£33 affiliated), £54 for the team relay and £15 for the 3 mile event. All runners will receive a bespoke event medal and t-shirt.The Northampton Half Marathon event has historically been popular with charity runners, having raised more than £45,000 for charity back in 2019. Simon once again invites runners to ‘Race for Free’ at this year’s Great Northampton Run by raising £100 (£160 for a team) for one of the 28 charity partners in return for a complimentary race entry.For more information and to enter, please visit: https://www.thegreatnorthamptonrun.co.uk/ For more information please contact:Telephone: 07989 850170Email: [email protected]