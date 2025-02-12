The Glam Rock Show - Get It On
An outrageous celebration of a golden age, live on stage. The costumes, the make-up, the music
You ain’t seen nothing yet! So, bring your tiger feet and join us for a night like no other
We will transport you back to a time dreams were made of!
Featuring the biggest hits from T.Rex, Mud, Slade, Bowie, Suzi Quatro, Wizzard, Sweet and many more.
Come on feel the noize and dress to impress for this feel-good show of the year!
Brand new for 2023 from Entertainers. Touring nationwide!
This is a tribute show and is in no way affiliated with any original artists/estates/management companies or similar shows.
Promoter reserves the right to alter the programme.
Tickets: from £27 per person
Book tickets now www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm