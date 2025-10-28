The Garibaldi Live - November listings

Put your scarves on and venture down to the Gari this month for another seasonal line-up of weekend music for your entertainment.

Expect world-class jazz/Blues, soul and much more, all for free in a welcoming and intimate environment.

This month includes the incredible 'Nigel Price Organ Trio' featuring our very own Northampton-born drummer Joel Barford.

We will also host multi award-winning saxophonist Tony Kofi and Friends, the totally tropical Lost Latinos, who will guarantee to get your dancing and The Brandon Allen Groove Band and the James Allsop Group.

Frankensteinian is a unique experience where individual local musicians come together to create a one-off afternoon of live music. A truly wonderful thing.