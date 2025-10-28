THE GARIplaceholder image
THE GARI

The Garibaldi Live - November listings

By Gemma Murdoch
Contributor
Published 28th Oct 2025, 23:21 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2025, 08:20 GMT
1/11/25 - The Nigel Price Organ Trio// 2/11/25 The Brandon Allen Groove Band// 8/11/25 Lost Latinos// 9/11/25 Tony Kofi and Friends// 16/11/25 The James Allsop Group// 22/11/25 Frankensteinian

Put your scarves on and venture down to the Gari this month for another seasonal line-up of weekend music for your entertainment.

Expect world-class jazz/Blues, soul and much more, all for free in a welcoming and intimate environment.

This month includes the incredible 'Nigel Price Organ Trio' featuring our very own Northampton-born drummer Joel Barford.

We will also host multi award-winning saxophonist Tony Kofi and Friends, the totally tropical Lost Latinos, who will guarantee to get your dancing and The Brandon Allen Groove Band and the James Allsop Group.

Frankensteinian is a unique experience where individual local musicians come together to create a one-off afternoon of live music. A truly wonderful thing.

THE NIGEL PRICE ORGAN TRIO

1. Contributed

THE NIGEL PRICE ORGAN TRIO Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
THE BRANDON ALLEN GROOVE BAND

2. Contributed

THE BRANDON ALLEN GROOVE BAND Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
LOST LATINOS

3. Contributed

LOST LATINOS Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
TONY KOFI

4. Contributed

TONY KOFI Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Blues
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice