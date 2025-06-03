The Garibaldi Live! - June listings

We have an outstanding collection of matinee musicians once again this month! Each week provides a wonderful soundtrack for your weekend afternoons.
This month includes a special two day fundraiser gig with the incredible Liane Carroll! (Bookings are advised) and at the end of the month we are joined again by the hard hitting sounds of Vincent Flatts final drive who are a band you cannot miss!
See you all there!
07/06/25 - The Paul Clarke Sextet
08/06/25 - The Larry Adams Trio
14/06/25 - Liane Carroll
15/06/25 - Liane Carroll
21/06/25 - Drugstore Cowboys
28/06/25 - Vincent Flatts Final Drive