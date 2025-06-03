The Garibaldi Live! - June listings

By Gemma Murdoch
Contributor
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 23:01 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2025, 10:54 BST
What's on in June! Sat/Sun 3-6pm

We have an outstanding collection of matinee musicians once again this month! Each week provides a wonderful soundtrack for your weekend afternoons.

This month includes a special two day fundraiser gig with the incredible Liane Carroll! (Bookings are advised) and at the end of the month we are joined again by the hard hitting sounds of Vincent Flatts final drive who are a band you cannot miss!

See you all there!

07/06/25 - The Paul Clarke Sextet

08/06/25 - The Larry Adams Trio

14/06/25 - Liane Carroll

15/06/25 - Liane Carroll

21/06/25 - Drugstore Cowboys

28/06/25 - Vincent Flatts Final Drive

Vincent Flatts Final drive

Vincent Flatts Final drive Photo: Submitted

The Paul Clarke Sextet

The Paul Clarke Sextet Photo: Submitted

Drugstore Cowboys

Drugstore Cowboys Photo: Submitted

Liane Carroll

Liane Carroll Photo: Submitted

