The Garibaldi Live - August listings
We have another action packed month of music for you here at The Garibaldi Hotel! Our Garibaldi Live project hosts music spanning many genres including Blues, Jazz, Rockabilly and Bluegrass. The Matinee is our afternoon event covering every Saturday and most Sundays 3-6pm but we have so much more going on in this little backstreet boozer! Live bands very Friday night, resident DJ's Saturday nights, games nights, quiz nights, live art open mic and so much more! Come have a bevvy and see for yourselves.
02/08/25 - MUDLANDS STRING BAND
03/08/25 - NEIL ANGILLEY TRIO
09/08/25 - CHRIS CORCORAN BAND
16/08/25 - THE PAUL GARNER BAND
23/08/25 - DAN PLEWS AND GUY FLETCHER
30/08/25 - DEXTER SHAW AND THE WOLFTONES
31/08/25 - JACK JENNINGS QUARTET (FUNDRAISER)