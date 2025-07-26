The Garibaldi Live - August listings

Coming up this August at The Garibaldi Hotel

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

We have another action packed month of music for you here at The Garibaldi Hotel! Our Garibaldi Live project hosts music spanning many genres including Blues, Jazz, Rockabilly and Bluegrass. The Matinee is our afternoon event covering every Saturday and most Sundays 3-6pm but we have so much more going on in this little backstreet boozer! Live bands very Friday night, resident DJ's Saturday nights, games nights, quiz nights, live art open mic and so much more! Come have a bevvy and see for yourselves.