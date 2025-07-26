The Garibaldi Live - August listings

Coming up this August at The Garibaldi Hotel

We have another action packed month of music for you here at The Garibaldi Hotel! Our Garibaldi Live project hosts music spanning many genres including Blues, Jazz, Rockabilly and Bluegrass. The Matinee is our afternoon event covering every Saturday and most Sundays 3-6pm but we have so much more going on in this little backstreet boozer! Live bands very Friday night, resident DJ's Saturday nights, games nights, quiz nights, live art open mic and so much more! Come have a bevvy and see for yourselves.

02/08/25 - MUDLANDS STRING BAND

03/08/25 - NEIL ANGILLEY TRIO

09/08/25 - CHRIS CORCORAN BAND

16/08/25 - THE PAUL GARNER BAND

23/08/25 - DAN PLEWS AND GUY FLETCHER

30/08/25 - DEXTER SHAW AND THE WOLFTONES

31/08/25 - JACK JENNINGS QUARTET (FUNDRAISER)

