The Force reawakens at Vue Northampton this September as Star Wars returns to the big screen

Northampton film fans are invited to revisit a galaxy far, far away this September as every main Star Wars film brings some of cinema’s most iconic heroes and villains back to the big screen.

Spanning over 46 years of epic moments and ground-breaking action launched from the mind of George Lucas, every Episode of the iconic science fiction franchise will be screening at Vue Northampton this Autumn as part of the Back on the Big Screen offering, telling the tale of the rises and falls of the mystical Jedi across ten films.

Blasting off with the original trilogy of Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope (September 7), Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (September 14) and Episode VI: Return of the Jedi (September 21), heroes such as Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Princess Leia, Chewbacca and the two loveable droids R2-D2 & C3PO must protect the universe from the nefarious Empire - led by legendary big screen villain Darth Vadar and Sith mastermind Emperor Palpatine.

Marking its 25th anniversary since its release, Star Wars Episode I : The Phantom Menace kicks off the prequel trilogy on September 28, which retells the story behind Darth Vader and how the big bad got their origin from humble beginnings learning about the Force as a young boy. Alongside Episode II: Attack of the Clones and Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, revisit fantastical sci-fi worlds and take part in epic battles on September 28.

The third and final ‘sequel’ trilogy will bring the most recent Star Wars films to the big screen with Episode VII: The Force Awakens (October 1), Episode VIII: The Last Jedi (October 5) & Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker (October 5) retuning to Vue as well. Following the events of the original films, a new threat emerges in the galaxy and it’s up to characters such as Ray, Finn and BB-8 to take on this new threat – led by the shadowy Kylo Ren.

Alongside these mainline films, Vue will also be bringing the prequel Rogue One: A Star Wars Story to the big screen again on September 29. This gripping crowd-pleaser tells the story behind the ragtag group of heroes who helped kickstart the original adventures by claiming top secret information for the Rebels about the Empire’s ultimate weapon – The Death Star.

Scott Norgate, General Manager at Vue Northampton, said: ‘Generations of film fans have fallen in love with the Star Wars story on the big screen over the years, so we’re hugely excited to bring this sci-fi saga back to Vue – offering a way for families and fans to enjoy their favourite Jedi and Sith moments on the big screen.

“Whether you’re a fan of the originals, the prequels or the newer titles, we welcome fans to enjoy these films as they’re meant to be seen on the big screen so they can enjoy every lightsaber duel, every spaceship battle and every loveable character at home at Vue Northampton.’

Tickets for the Star Wars Back on the Big Screen releases start from £5.99 when booked online. To find out more visit www.myvue.com