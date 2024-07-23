The Farm Boy play will come to a Northampton theatre this year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A play called The Farm Boy will take to the stage at a Northampton theatre later this year.

The play by Ann Lavelle will take place on Tuesday November 12, 2024 from 7.30pm to 9:50pm at The Deco/The Old Savoy in Abington Square.

The play is set in a quiet boreen and surrounds in the West of Ireland and tells the story of greed and unhappiness and those who suffer the consequences.

It is directed by Keith McDonnell and produced by Josephine Geraghty.