The Enchanted Princess Ball at The Old Savoy
Join him as he goes on an adventure to meet Cinderella at The Royal Castle, The Little Mermaid Under The Sea, Princess Rapunzel in the Tallest Tower, Belle in her little bookshop in Paris and The Snow Queen in the freezing village of Snowydale to deliver all the invitations by hand to make they all make it to The Enchanted Princess Ball.
This Royal Princess Extravaganza is a fast paced, high energy and engaging musical toe tapping adventure that is perfect for the whole family featuring stunning sets, sparkling costumes and lots of songs, dance, laughs and audience participation!
Get your tickets now £18 Adults, £16.50 Under 18’s and Over 60’s www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday - Friday 10am – 4pm or Saturday 10am – 2pm.
