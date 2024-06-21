The Enchanted Princess Ball at The Old Savoy

The Enchanted Princess Ball

The Enchanted Princess Ball Friday 11 April 2025 1:00 pm - ends at 2:30 pmFriday 11 April 2025 4:30 pm - ends at 6:00 pmOnce upon a time, in the land of fairytales, Chester the Castle Jester has muddled up all invitations to The Royal Ball

Join him as he goes on an adventure to meet Cinderella at The Royal Castle, The Little Mermaid Under The Sea, Princess Rapunzel in the Tallest Tower, Belle in her little bookshop in Paris and The Snow Queen in the freezing village of Snowydale to deliver all the invitations by hand to make they all make it to The Enchanted Princess Ball.

This Royal Princess Extravaganza is a fast paced, high energy and engaging musical toe tapping adventure that is perfect for the whole family featuring stunning sets, sparkling costumes and lots of songs, dance, laughs and audience participation!

