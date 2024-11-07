The Enchanted Group presents Movie Musicals
Get ready for a dazzling celebration of the most iconic movie musicals ever brought to the big screen! This spectacular live performance will take you on a journey through beloved cult classics and modern favourites, featuring show-stopping numbers from Wicked, Dirty Dancing, Moulin Rouge, Mamma Mia, Grease, Rocky Horror, Hairspray, Chicago, and many more.
Join us for a night of magic as we celebrate the greatest movie musicals of all time! Experience electrifying choreography, stunning vocals, and unforgettable stories that have captivated generations. Whether you're a lifelong fan or new to the magic of musicals, this theatrical experience will have you dancing in your seat and singing along to your favourite tunes!
Book tickets now www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am to 2pm
Tickets £25 each