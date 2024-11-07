Sat 28 Jun 2025 7:30 pm - ends at 9:50 pm The Enchanted Group presents Movie Musicals.

Get ready for a dazzling celebration of the most iconic movie musicals ever brought to the big screen! This spectacular live performance will take you on a journey through beloved cult classics and modern favourites, featuring show-stopping numbers from Wicked, Dirty Dancing, Moulin Rouge, Mamma Mia, Grease, Rocky Horror, Hairspray, Chicago , and many more.

Join us for a night of magic as we celebrate the greatest movie musicals of all time! Experience electrifying choreography, stunning vocals, and unforgettable stories that have captivated generations. Whether you're a lifelong fan or new to the magic of musicals, this theatrical experience will have you dancing in your seat and singing along to your favourite tunes!