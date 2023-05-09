The Elton John Show September 23 2023 at The Old Savoy in Northampton
Tickets are now on sale
The Elton John Show is the UK’s newest and most exciting Elton John tribute show to hit the stage.
With over 300 million records sold, Sir Elton John is the most successful singer-songwriter of his generation. A flamboyant mega-star, with a never ending back catalogue of incredible songs! From Rocket Man to Tiny Dancer, The Elton John Show brings “Young Elton” back to the stage at his energetic best. Facebook: @TheEltonJohnShowTribute Instagram: @TheEltonJohnShowTribute Website: https://www.soulstreetproductions.com/the-elton-john-show
Get your tickets at https://www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/the-elton-john-show/ Or call our box office on 01604 491005