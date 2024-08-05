The Drifters at The Old Savoy

By Andie Jackman
Contributor
Published 5th Aug 2024, 16:11 BST

The Drifters are back on tour in the UK performing all their classic hits including ‘Saturday Night at the Movies', ‘You’re More Than A Number’ ‘Come on Over to My Place’, ‘Under the Boardwalk’, ‘Kissin’ In The Back Row’ and many more!

The legendary group have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, performed for the President of the United States and listed among the Greatest Artists of All Time by Rolling Stone magazine.

Under the guidance of Tina Treadwell (daughter of the group’s original founders, George & Faye Treadwell) The Drifters have enjoyed a remarkable resurgence in recent years with multiple successful UK tours including headline shows in major arenas and, most notably, the world famous Royal Albert Hall in London for the first ever time in the group’s glittering career.

“I am thrilled with the success of our recent UK tours and we invite you all to join us in continuing to celebrate this incredible and everlasting story of The Drifters.” Said Tina, speaking about the tour.

