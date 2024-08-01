The Drifters are back on tour and coming to Northampton in 2025

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thursday 30 January 2025 7:30 pm - ends at 9:50 pmThe Drifters are back on tour in the UK performing all their classic hits including ‘Saturday Night at the Movies', ‘You’re More Than A Number’ ‘Come on Over to My Place’, ‘Under the Boardwalk’, ‘Kissin’ In The Back Row’ and many more!

The legendary group have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, performed for the President of the United States and listed among the Greatest Artists of All Time by Rolling Stone magazine.

Under the guidance of Tina Treadwell (daughter of the group’s original founders, George & Faye Treadwell) The Drifters have enjoyed a remarkable resurgence in recent years with multiple successful UK tours including headline shows in major arenas and, most notably, the world famous Royal Albert Hall in London for the first ever time in the group’s glittering career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am thrilled with the success of our recent UK tours and we invite you all to join us in continuing to celebrate this incredible and everlasting story of The Drifters.” Said Tina, speaking about the tour.

Book tickets now www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or

Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm

Tickets £31 per person