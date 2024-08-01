The Drifters are back on tour and coming to Northampton in 2025
The legendary group have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, performed for the President of the United States and listed among the Greatest Artists of All Time by Rolling Stone magazine.
Under the guidance of Tina Treadwell (daughter of the group’s original founders, George & Faye Treadwell) The Drifters have enjoyed a remarkable resurgence in recent years with multiple successful UK tours including headline shows in major arenas and, most notably, the world famous Royal Albert Hall in London for the first ever time in the group’s glittering career.
“I am thrilled with the success of our recent UK tours and we invite you all to join us in continuing to celebrate this incredible and everlasting story of The Drifters.” Said Tina, speaking about the tour.
Book tickets now www.theoldsavoy.co.uk
Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm
Tickets £31 per person
