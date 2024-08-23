The Dinosaur That Pooped Rock Show at The Old Savoy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunday 16 November 202512:30pm - ends at 1:30 pm and 3:30 pm - ends at 4:30 pm THE DINOSAUR THAT POOPED A ROCK SHOWBrand New for 2025!

When Danny and Dino’s favourite rock band are playing their last ever concert, they go on a quest to get the last two tickets. But with a villainous band manager lurking, nothing goes to plan. Will the band perform? Will Danny rock out? Or will Dino’s rumbling tummy save the day?

Adapted from the number 1 best-selling books by Tom Fletcher and Dougie Poynter, the whole family will have a poopy good time enjoying a brand, new story for the stage. Featuring new songs by Tom and Dougie, a lot of laughs and a whole lot of poo!

Produced by Mark Thompson Productions Limited and Directed by Miranda Larson.

Book tickets now www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm

Tickets: Adults £16.50, Under 18's £15.50 or Family of 4 £15.00 each.