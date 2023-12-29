The Dazzling Diamonds smash hit comedy variety drag show heads to Northampton’s Royal & Derngate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Dazzling Diamonds present a high-energy comedy drag extravaganza, with dance, vocals, comedy, and jaw-dropping costumes at Royal & Derngate on Saturday 13 January.

With singalong hits from legends like Cher, Adele, and Dolly Parton, as well as iconic movie melodies, there's a little something for everyone in this show. Audience members have unanimously praised it with 5-star reviews.

The Dazzling Diamonds trio, comprising the international drag sensations Miss Lola Lush, Miss Alexis, and Bailey La Creame, promises an unforgettable night of glamour, laughter, and pure fun. A night audiences will cherish forever!

The Dazzling Diamonds comedy variety drag show

Audiences can step into the spotlight with Lexi Leven played by Luke Attwood, who choreographs and performs in The Dazzling Diamonds. Luke began performing at a very young age before stepping into drag at 16. From this point, he knew what route of performing he wanted to take. He is a frequent face on TV making appearances in TV programmes such as Afterlife, EastEnders, and Holby City and appearing on E4’s Coach Trip – Road to Barcelona with his partner Brandon (also known as Lola Lush!).

When describing his career dripping in sequins, he says that when he first started dancing, his goal was to get his leg behind his head and jump into the splits – and that is what he has been doing ever since. From headlining the Icons show at Funny Girls in Blackpool, to the Stardust Variety show in Cyprus, his career is a sparkling rollercoaster!

Lola Lush is the next Queen on the stage, performed by Brandon Nicholson. Brandon also studied music from a young age, with a born passion for performing. Brandon is a frequent supporting artist on TV and has made appearances in EastEnders, People Just Do Nothing, Trying and many more! He is also a regular scare actor at Thorpe Park Resort!

When Brandon describes how he became Lola Lush, he writes about secretly applying makeup in his bedroom in his parent's house, to his first role in drag in 2015, before landing himself in hospital extremely ill – before deciding life is just too short. From then he has been seen in short skirts in heels on stage or swim shorts around the pool in Cyprus, where he too works for the Stardust Variety show.

The last, but certainly not the least Dazzling Diamonds, is Jack Thomas – Bailey La Creame. Jack’s shining drag life began in his university town of Carlisle. From starting with performances once or twice a month, he was headhunted by the Turkish company Talk Of The Town! He then blossomed into Bailey La Creame, now landing himself in the Dazzling Diamonds!