The Creative Place invites the public to take part in a new exhibition series through ‘Creative Quests’
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Situated in Northampton’s Market Square, The Creative Place has been hosting a series of creative arts events since its opening in September.
In this latest venture, the Creative Quests series sees the release of a new quest each month from January - March, challenging amateurs and experienced artists alike to push their creative limits, with a chance to exhibit their contributions each month. Participation is free.
For January’s quest people have until the 31st January to submit their photograph of somewhere in Northants that has special meaning to you.
If you would like to participate:
- Watch out for the release of the creative quest each month, which will be announced on Instagram @NNCreativePlace. Alternatively people can come into our base on Northampton’s Market Square to be assigned their quest.
- When the quest is completed - either drop off a physical copy of your work, or email it to [email protected]
- At the end of each quest, there will be a showcase of work in The Creative Place where participants can display their creations. This is an opportunity for people to share their work and connect and engage with fellow participants.
Becky Carrier, Director of The Creative Place says, “Sometimes we all need an excuse to try something new creatively and a push to meet people outside of our normal circle, so the creative quests are just that. We’ve had a really diverse range of photographs so far and I’m really looking forward to showing them off at The Creative Place on Saturday 1st February, so we’d really encourage all locals to have a go. And keep an eye out for February’s quest!”
The Creative Place opened at Northampton’s newly refurbished Market Square, on Friday, 20th September 2024. Considered the smallest art centres in the world, possibly, it is the initiative of the Northampton Film Festival, supported by CLICK Arts Foundation, West Northants Social Enterprise Town fund, the UK Government and West Northamptonshire Council.