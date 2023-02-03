The Classic Rock Show is back in the UK for 2023, bigger and even better and celebrating, once again, the very best of Classic Rock.

In an extensive run of 39 UK live shows, this new UK tour kicked off last month and runs all the way through to late March 2023, taking in many British towns and cities for the very first time, including NORTHAMPTON DERNGATE (on 15 March).

Paying tribute to its favourite rock heroes, CRS thunders through legendary performances of music from the likes of Led Zeppelin, Dire Straits, The Who, Eric Clapton, AC/DC, Queen, The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac and many more.

The Classic Rock Show - live 2023

As recently seen on ITV’s This Morning, all the classics are performed with note-for-note precision, bring the original and era-defining recordings back to life on-stage, with an amazing sound and light show to match.

Anthem after anthem, riff after riff and solo after solo, The Classic Rock Show culminates in a show-stopping guitar duel that is definitely not to be missed!

Talking about the new tour today, Classic Rock Show vocalist/guitarist & musical director James Cole said today; “We are very excited to get back on the road in 2023 with easily the most challenging Classic Rock Show live set we’ve performed to date. To have 39 dates scheduled for the 2023 tour feels fantastic - the band and I really appreciate the ever growing popularity of the show. We can’t wait to get started now!”

Full list of forthcoming UK live dates is as follows;

4 February Shrewsbury Theatre Severn5 February Shrewsbury Theatre Severn6 February Wolverhampton Grand7 February Yeovil Octagon Theatre8 February Yeovil Octagon Theatre10 February London Cadogan Hall11 February London Cadogan Hall13 February Cambridge Corn Exchange14 February Swindon Wyvern Theatre15 February Dorking Halls27 February Dundee Caird Hall1 March Inverness Eden Court3 March Sunderland Fire Station5 March Crewe Lyceum6 March Nottingham Royal Concert Hall7 March High Wycombe – The Swan9 March Gateshead Sage10 March Wrexham William Aston Hall11 March Bradford St George’s Hall13 March Edinburgh Usher Hall14 March York Barbican15 March Northampton Derngate17 March Eastbourne Congress Theatre18 March Poole Lighthouse20 March Dartford Orchard Theatre21 March London Cadogan Hall

Tickets for all shows on-sale now via https://theclassicrockshow.com/tour-dates

Featured artists on The Classic Rock Show 2023 are;