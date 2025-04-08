The Charles Bradlaugh hosts day festival 'State of It' on Saturday 12th April 2025

@STATE OF IT

22 Events in association with the mental health charity MIND, presents a day and night festival at The Charles Bradlaugh, with a line up packed tighter than 10 person tent from Go-outdoors!

Organiser Jackson Sheridan Smith writes:

"Whether you are into your Ska n rock or Love your Dnb and Electro this event has it all covered!

"Top of the Bill will be the legendary Ray Keith! Along side the absolute don that is Mc Juiceman! These two between them have played more shows than I can even comprehend! We are so blessed to have them headline and we are pulling out all the stops to put on a great show for you all to enjoy!

"During the day we have an electric mix of local talent twined with hand picked artist I've selected from my travels over the last festival season!

"Creating those kinetic vibrations that not only bless those ear drums but hum your soul!

"Headlining the Core stage we have Northampton’s Ska Soldier and his rejects Karl Phillips! High energy tones mixed with ska sass and conviction all cooked up and served to you lovely people through a banging EAW sound system!"

Saturday 12th April 2025 The Charles Bradlaugh

1:00pm til 3:00am (Last entry 11:00pm)

Minimum Age - 18+ www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Northampton/The-Charles-Bradlaugh/State-of-it