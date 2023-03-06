The Castle Theatre Wellingborough to host leading Michael Bublé meets Frank Sinatra production

Michael Bublé and Frank Sinatra fans have an opportunity to experience the next best thing at The Castle Theatre in Wellingborough on Saturday, 18th March, in the tribute musical “Bublé Meets Sinatra: The Showdown!”. The ‘concert that never was’ sees Frank Sinatra time travel from his 1950s zenith to meet today’s Canadian contender for his crown.

Hanging out with Michael Bublé sees their worlds collide in an evening of their hottest hits amid a fun storyline, underpinned by a full live band featuring some musicians on Michael Bublé’s 2022 album, ‘Higher’.

‘Michael Bublé’ will be singing his smash hits like Haven’t Met You Yet, Me & Mrs Jones, Cry Me A River, It’s A Beautiful Day, Home, and ‘Frank Sinatra’ swinging classics like Strangers In The Night, Fly Me To The Moon & New York. Alongside duets of songs they have both had hits with like That’s Life, You Make Me Feel So Young, and more.

'Michael Bublé' and 'Frank Sinatra' in the show

The cast features award-winning Michael Bublé impressionist Luke Hingley, who impressed Michael Bublé enough to post his glowing opinion of Luke on social media, and acclaimed Frank Sinatra impressionist Kevin Fitzsimmons (“flawless, must-see Sinatra”, says the Sinatra family’s Europe representative).

A spokesperson for the show says, “Bublé Meets Sinatra: The Showdown! is a must-see evening of entertainment where audiences can experience what it would have been like had these two musical icons performed together in their prime. Audiences we have seen so far have been captivated by the unique storyline and excited by the individual performances and the duets of songs they’ve both had hits with half a century apart.”

Bublé Meets Sinatra: The Showdown! is on at The Castle Theatre, 10 Castle Way, Wellingborough, NN8 1XA, on Saturday, 18th March at 7.30 pm. Tickets are £27.00 and £22.00 (Under 18s) and are available from the box office on 01933 270007 and online at www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/castle-theatre.

Visit the show’s website at www.BubleMeetsSinatra.com