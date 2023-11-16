The Bystanders - Special Q&A screening at Northampton Filmhouse Sun 26th Nov
A very special screening of sci-fi comedy The Bystanders is coming to the Northampton Filmhouse. Starring comedian Seann Walsh, The Bystanders is an off-the-wall sci-fi comedy set in a parallel dimension - a world in which invisible immortals watch over their subjects and intervene in their lives, often not for the better. Filled with mysterious moments it mixes surrealism with retro sci-fi and classic silent comedy set-pieces to create a wry satire on modern city life. The screening of the film at Northampton Filmhouse will take place on Sun 26th November @ 6:15pm and will be followed by a Q&A with the films director Gabriel Foster Prior who will be discussing creating his highly unique and inventive feature film debut, so don't miss your chance to get an insight into British independent filmmaking. Screening details below:
Northampton Filmhouse
Sun 26th Nov @ 6:15pm - TICKETS HERE
Followed by Q&A with director Gabriel Foster Prior
Critics have been loving The Bystanders, some select film reviews below:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Inventive Brit-com…has style, charm and wit on its side” Kevin Harley, Total Film
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐ “A dazzlingly original SF romcom” Steve O’Brien, SFX
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐ "Mind-bakingly odd. Has the potential to be a cult classic" Simon, Henderson, Blazing Minds
- "Scrappy energy adds charm to this quirky sci-fi tale" Catherine Bray, Guardian
- "A London comedy of meddling manners, boozy nights, poltergeist pranking, workspace satire, and personal development. It is sweet, funny and schlumpily humane." Sci Fi Now
- "British sci-fi comedy that channels the scrappy energy of a young, Spaced-era Edgar Wright with the ambition of Doctor Who" Bloody Disgusting
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐ "Absolutely nails its tone. Despite being a brand-new film from a debut director. If Spaced went head-first into a collision with The IT Crowd, by way of a Black Mirror plot that was rejected on the basis of being far too sweet and charming. In the best possible way." Filmhounds
- "Seann Walsh excels in moments of chaotic tampering as he meddles in mortal affairs...Gabriel Foster Prior’s first feature is inventive, interesting, and rather unique." Lauren Miles, Film Stories
The Bystanders screens at the Northampton Filmhouse on Sunday 26th November 6:15pm. Tickets are available now: https://www.northamptonfilmhouse.com/films/the-bystanders-including-live-qa-with-director-gabriel-foster-prior/ For further infomration on the film visit www.bystandersfilm.com