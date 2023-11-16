The Bystanders - Special Q&A screening at Northampton Filmhouse Sun 26th Nov

A very special screening of sci-fi comedy The Bystanders is coming to the Northampton Filmhouse. Starring comedian Seann Walsh, The Bystanders is an off-the-wall sci-fi comedy set in a parallel dimension - a world in which invisible immortals watch over their subjects and intervene in their lives, often not for the better. Filled with mysterious moments it mixes surrealism with retro sci-fi and classic silent comedy set-pieces to create a wry satire on modern city life. The screening of the film at Northampton Filmhouse will take place on Sun 26th November @ 6:15pm and will be followed by a Q&A with the films director Gabriel Foster Prior who will be discussing creating his highly unique and inventive feature film debut, so don't miss your chance to get an insight into British independent filmmaking. Screening details below: