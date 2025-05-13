The Bringtons unite for charity garden showcase

By Grace Pearson
Contributor
Published 13th May 2025
Updated 14th May 2025, 09:04 BST
On Sunday, 18 May 2025, the picturesque villages of Little and Great Brington will jointly open their private gardens to the public for the first time, as part of the National Garden Scheme (NGS). This collaborative event aims to raise funds for vital nursing and health charities across the UK.

Visitors can explore a diverse array of gardens—ranging from expansive formal landscapes to intimate cottage plots—set against the rolling Northamptonshire countryside. In total, 13 gardens will be open: eight in Little Brington and five in Great Brington.

The event will also feature a free shuttle bus service to transport guests between the two villages. Tickets and garden maps will be available at designated booths in both villages.

Admission is £10 for adults, with free entry for children. The event runs from 10:30 AM to 4:30 PM. Proceeds from admissions, as well as sales from refreshments and plants, will support the village school and church.

For more information and to plan your visit, please see the official event page: https://ngs.org.uk/gardens/the-bringtons-nn7/

