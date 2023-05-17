The Bon Jovi Experience September 22nd 2023 7.30pm at The Old Savoy Theatre

The Bon Jovi Experience are the world’s first and finest tribute to the great Bon Jovi and are the world’s ONLY tribute to have been requested by and to have performed live on stage with Jon Bon Jovi himself. They are also the only tribute to have been featured on the official Bon Jovi website. "Have you seen this guy he looks so much like Jon Bon Jovi it’s freaky man” – Chad Kroeger (Nickelback) “The best tribute I’ve ever seen” – JON BON JOVI. Radio 2’s Chris Evans also said that they were the best tribute band he had ever seen The band have toured to ecstatic audiences the world over… not to be missed.