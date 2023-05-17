News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region

The Bon Jovi Experience September 22nd 2023 7.30pm at The Old Savoy Theatre

The Bon Jovi Experience are the world’s first and finest tribute to the great Bon Jovi and are the world’s ONLY tribute to have been requested by and to have performed live on stage with Jon Bon Jovi himself. They are also the only tribute to have been featured on the official Bon Jovi website.

By Andie JackmanContributor
Published 17th May 2023, 15:57 BST- 1 min read

The Bon Jovi Experience are the world’s first and finest tribute to the great Bon Jovi and are the world’s ONLY tribute to have been requested by and to have performed live on stage with Jon Bon Jovi himself. They are also the only tribute to have been featured on the official Bon Jovi website. "Have you seen this guy he looks so much like Jon Bon Jovi it’s freaky man” – Chad Kroeger (Nickelback) “The best tribute I’ve ever seen” – JON BON JOVI. Radio 2’s Chris Evans also said that they were the best tribute band he had ever seen The band have toured to ecstatic audiences the world over… not to be missed.

Available at https://www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/the-bon-jovi-experience/ Or by calling our box office on 01604 491005

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Bon Jovi ExperienceBon Jovi Experience
Bon Jovi Experience
Related topics:Jon Bon Jovi