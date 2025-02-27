The Biggest Holi (Indian Festival of Colours) in Midlands
The historic Delapré Abbey – a renowned heritage site in the UK. Free Colours & Free Kids Entertainment, Indian Street Food & Drinks, Live DJ, Live Dhols and much more..
Event Highlights
Free Organic Colours: Play safe and vibrant!
Live DJ: Groove with VJ The DJ
Live Dhol: Feel the energy with Dhol Vibes
Captivating Performances: By talented local artists
FREE Kids’ Entertainment: Face Painting, Balloon Twister, Arts, Crafts & much more!
Delicious Food Options: From Candy Floss, Ice-Cream to Chats, Pani-Puri, Dosa, Biryani and everything in between!
Drinks: All Indian Alcoholic Drinks and Non-Alcoholic beverages will be available.
Hosted by popular Radiowali RJ Ashwini
FREE Dance Workshop by Sharath & Sisilli from Dance Fanatix
Location Details
Venue: Delapré Abbey, Northampton NN4 8AW
Parking: FREE parking is available on-site.
Accessibility:- Just 3 miles from Motorway M1 (Junction 15)- Less than 1 mile from A45 (Queen Eleanor Interchange)- Within 1 hour drive from - Birmingham, Bedford, Cambridge, Coventry, Leamington Spa, Kettering, Leicester, Luton, Milton Keynes, Peterborough, Rugby, Wellingborough. Join us for an unforgettable day filled with vibrant colours, music, food, and fun. Bring your family and friends to create joyful memories at the Midlands' biggest Holi celebration!
Book your Early Bird tickets NOW!
For any further queries please get in touch on [email protected]