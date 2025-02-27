The Biggest Holi (Indian Festival of Colours) in Midlands

Experience the first-ever and biggest Holi (Festival of Colours) celebration in Northampton at one of the most iconic venues in the Midlands.

The historic Delapré Abbey – a renowned heritage site in the UK. Free Colours & Free Kids Entertainment, Indian Street Food & Drinks, Live DJ, Live Dhols and much more..

Event Highlights

Free Organic Colours: Play safe and vibrant!

The Biggest Holi in Midlands

Live DJ: Groove with VJ The DJ

Live Dhol: Feel the energy with Dhol Vibes

Captivating Performances: By talented local artists

FREE Kids’ Entertainment: Face Painting, Balloon Twister, Arts, Crafts & much more!

Holi - Festival of Colours

Delicious Food Options: From Candy Floss, Ice-Cream to Chats, Pani-Puri, Dosa, Biryani and everything in between!

Drinks: All Indian Alcoholic Drinks and Non-Alcoholic beverages will be available.

Hosted by popular Radiowali RJ Ashwini

FREE Dance Workshop by Sharath & Sisilli from Dance Fanatix

Holi Organic Colours

Location Details

Venue: Delapré Abbey, Northampton NN4 8AW

Parking: FREE parking is available on-site.

Accessibility:- Just 3 miles from Motorway M1 (Junction 15)- Less than 1 mile from A45 (Queen Eleanor Interchange)- Within 1 hour drive from - Birmingham, Bedford, Cambridge, Coventry, Leamington Spa, Kettering, Leicester, Luton, Milton Keynes, Peterborough, Rugby, Wellingborough. Join us for an unforgettable day filled with vibrant colours, music, food, and fun. Bring your family and friends to create joyful memories at the Midlands' biggest Holi celebration!

Book your Early Bird tickets NOW!

For any further queries please get in touch on [email protected]