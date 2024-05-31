The Big Help Out Day at Duston is collecting unwanted tools for Africa

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Have you checked your garage recently for any unwanted or used tools which are no longer used? Bring them along to a Big Help Out Day project taking place at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 137 Harlestone Road, Duston, Northampton NN5 4AA on Saturday June 8th from 10am to 12 noon. Any tools will then be sent to the charity, Tools With A Mission, based in Rugby for cleaning and refurbishing. These will then be sent to different parts of Africa where they are needed and can be used to improve the daily life of locals.