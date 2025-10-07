The BIDAMON Art Trail: A local artist brings monsters and creativity to Northampton

From 10th–20th October, Northampton will become a playground for art lovers and treasure hunters as local contemporary artist Khari Worrell launches The BIDAMON Art Trail—a first-of-its-kind interactive art experience designed to celebrate independent businesses while showcasing original art.

Ten monster-themed paintings will appear across 10 much-loved local shops, each ready to be discovered and bid on through QR codes.

Northampton’s creative scene is set to roar to life this autumn with the arrival of The BIDAMON Art Trail, an ambitious new project by local artist Khari Worrell. Running from 10th–20th October, the trail transforms the town into a living gallery, placing 10 unique monster paintings in 10 independent shops to celebrate the businesses that keep Northampton vibrant. Each painting is up for auction on eBay and paired with a QR code that lets visitors both place a bid and access details of every participating location. By following the trail, visitors can encounter

Worrell’s bold monsters while stepping inside a variety of local venues they may have never explored before. The trail features a diverse line-up of independent favourites, including THELAB, Garibaldi Hotel, Passenger Outfitters, Maggie Street Bakery, Kurt’s Barbershop, Spun Out, Vinyl Underground, The Coffee Press, Vintage Guru, and I Am Ink. Each stop offers its own atmosphere, creating a unique backdrop for every piece of art.

“The BIDAMON Art Trail is about connection,” says Worrell. “I wanted to create something fun and interactive that gives people a reason to engage with art while shining a light on the amazing businesses that give Northampton its character.” The trail runs for just ten days, with bidding closing shortly after 20th October. All shop information and bidding details are accessible directly through the QR codes, making it easy to join the hunt. Whether you’re an art collector, a casual explorer, or simply curious about Northampton’s independent scene, The BIDAMON Art Trail offers a creative journey that supports local shops while celebrating original art. 10 paintings. 10 locations. 1 town. Will you find—and win—your monster?