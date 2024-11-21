The Beat visit Corby for one of their last shows of the year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Next Saturday (30th November) rising independent promoters Club With No Name will be at The Steel Bar Venue in Corby where they will be hosting the ever popular two tone ska band THE BEAT, a band well known for it's high energy skanking tunes it's time to get your dancing shoes on!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So dust off your loafers and polish up your boots for some good time stomping!

Yes, THE BEAT are back in town! Now fronted by Ranking Junior, taking over the lead vocal duties since the sad passing of his father Ranking Roger in 2019 and keeping the legacy alive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Beat are a English band formed in Birmingham, England, in 1978. Their music fuses Latin, ska, pop, soul, reggae and punk rock. Along with their contemporaries The Specials, The Selecter, and Madness, The Beat became an overnight sensation and one of the most popular and influential bands of the British ska/Two Tone movement. By Christmas of 1979, The Beat were riding high in the UK charts with their first single, a smoking remake of the classic Smokey Robinson tune 'Tears of a Clown'.

The Beat

Over the course of the next five years The Beat toured relentlessly and released three studio albums: “I Just Can’t Stop It”, “Wh’appen”, both reaching number 3 in The UK album charts and “Special Beat Service”.

The band toured the world, touring with such artists as David Bowie, The Police, REM, The Clash, The Talking Heads, The Pretenders, and The Specials, to name but a few.

The Beat Featuring Ranking Junior will bring all The Beat hits including: Tears of a Clown, Mirror In The Bathroom, Hands Off... She's Mine, Can't Get Used To Losing You, Too Nice To Talk To and many more!With guests DAKKA SKANKS - From Brighton, the hotly tipped Dakka Skanks are the young blood running through the ska, dub, punky reggae party tradition of the two tone veins.

Tickets are available from the venue or via www.buytickets.at/clubwithnoname for just £20.