The Anglia Comedy Allstars - September at the Old Savoy
and live on Freeview channel 276
Paul Chowdhry is an acclaimed stand-up comedian, celebrated for his wit and versatility. Renowned as the most successful British Indian stand-up comedian in history, Paul’s career is marked by numerous accolades and groundbreaking achievements, including selling out the 10,000 capacity Wembley Arena.
★★★★★ “Iconic delivery” – Sunday Times
-------------
Comedian. Actor. Dog Walker. Parent. Sometimes on your telly, never on your drive. Justin Moorhouse has his own teeth and is left-handed. Undercover Vegan.
As seen on Richard Osman’s House of Games, Qi, Live At The Apollo, Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Coronation Street & many more.
“Not a moment without laughter” – Chortle
-------------
Grown from a carob pod in a sunny, Central Coast national park, Felicity Ward is a multi-award winning comedian, actor and writer who has toured her award-winning, sell-out shows across the world, winning hearts of audiences and critics everywhere she goes.
As seen on Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo, The John Bishop show and soon to be star of 'The Office', in Australia.
★★★★★ “Tremendous!” - The List
-------------
Jack Skipper, hailing from South London, has recently gone from a carpet fitter with no qualifications to blowing up, becoming an internet sensation and full-time comedian.
Whether telling stories of life as a family man or observations on working-class life, his everyday guy persona has gained an impressive following on social media, with tens of millions of likes across Instagram & TikTok.
“Delivery that commands the room” - Chortle
This show is not to be missed!
Strictly over 18s only.
Please note that the line-up may be subject to change without notice.
Book tickets now www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday - Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm Tickets £23.50 per person
• Any customers continually disrupting the show, using their mobile phones, heckling, shouting out or talking WILL be asked to leave.
• Line-ups are correct at time of purchase, but may be subject to change. No refunds will be offered for changes to the line-up but we will always endeavour to replace with like for like performers. Customers may not be notified of any changes made to shows with multiple comedians performing.
• Tickets are non-refundable, barring a full show cancellation. If a show is cancelled all tickets will be refunded in full.
• Ticket holders consent to the recording and filming of themselves as members of the audience.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.