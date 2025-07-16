The Anglia Comedy Allstars at The Old Savoy

Friday 10 October 2025 at 7:30pm to 9:30pm.

Strictly over 18s only.

Please note that the line-up may be subject to change without notice.

The Anglia Comedy Allstars return at the Deco Theatre at the Old Savoy, Northampton this October, with another top line-up featuring the hilarious

The Anglia Comedy Allstars

Phil Wang, Ivo Graham, Rachel Parris & Thanyia Moore. Phil Wang is a British-Malaysian stand-up comedian, who released his first Netflix special, Philly Philly Wang Wang, in 2021 and has since performed stand-up on Late Night with Seth Meyers, been interviewed by chat show royalty on That’s My Time with David Letterman (Netflix). Phil regularly performs stand-up to sell-out crowds around the world and his other notable television credits include Inside Amy Schumer, Taskmaster, Live at the Apollo and Have I Got News

For You. ★★★★★ “One of the stand-up greats of his generation” – The Guardian ————- Ivo Graham has established himself as, if not the UK’s poshest, then certainly its most apologetically posh comedian. With a bumbling charm to snare audiences of all ages, he’s sold out six runs at the Edinburgh Fringe, and has graced our screens with appearances on Taskmaster, Have I Got News For You, Mock The Week and Live At The Apollo.

★★★★ “A hugely enjoyable hour of stand-up comedy” – The Times ————- Rachel Parris is a BAFTA Nominated comedian, musician, actor and improviser, best known as the host of Dave’s Late Night Mash. She has appeared on Live at The Apollo and Mock the Week, and Cats Does Countdown, as well as many other comedy and entertainment shows, including QI, Would I Lie To You, Comedians Giving Lectures and Hypothetical.

★★★★ “Beautifully crafted and performed…endearingly frank and funny…tears of laughter” – The Guardian ————- Thanyia Moore is an award-winning comedian, best known for her fiercely commanding stage persona and razor sharp wit. Winner of the national Funny Women Awards, Thanyia has gone on to build an impressive list of TV credits including, Mock the Week, Mo Gilligan’s Black, British and Funny, Richard Osman’s House of Games, Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled and Big Narstie Show to name a few.

★★★★ “A comedian with a wicked sense of humour who is overspilling with personality.” – I Talk Telly This show is not to be missed!

Tickets £25

Book tickets www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm