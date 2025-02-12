The Anglia Comedy Allstars - April 2025

Anglia Comedy Allstars - April 2025
Anglia Comedy Allstars - April 2025
Friday 25 April 2025 7:30pm - ends at 9:50pm. The Anglia Comedy Allstars return to The Old Savoy, Northampton in April, with another top line-up featuring the hilarious Simon Amstell, Sarah Keyworth, Nick Helm & Steve Bugeja.

Headliner Simon Amstell is a comedian, presenter, screenwriter, and director, with his own Netflix stand-up special ‘Set Free’.

As a presenter, Simon has fronted hugely popular programmes such as Channel 4’s Popworld and Never Mind The Buzzcock’s for BBC Two.

He regularly performs at festivals and theatres across the UK and has done a number of sell-out tours and residencies in the UK, US and Australia.

“The undisputed king of the stand-up confessional” – Evening Standard___________________

Sarah Keyworth is an award-winning stand-up comedian. Since first performing stand-up at university, Sarah has fast become one of UK comedy’s brightest new talents; appearing on shows such as Live at The Apollo and Mock the Week.

★★★★★ “Powerful, poignant and achingly funny” – The Herald

___________________

Nick Helm is one of Britain’s most loved comedians for his multiple, memorable & moving television appearances and legendary rollercoaster live shows.

Nick is a firm TV favourite with unforgettable appearances on shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Live at the Apollo, Russell Howard’s Good News and Celebrity Mastermind.

★★★★★ “A flawless hour of comedy from a true mastermind” – Broadway Baby___________________

Steve Bugeja is one of the circuit’s most exciting performers. Steve co-created and co-wrote the ITV2 sitcom Buffering with Iain Stirling. He previously hosted the BBC Radio 4 series Economics with Subtitles and has made numerous appearances on TV shows including The Russell Howard Hour, Love Island: Aftersun, Russell Howard’s Stand-Up Central and Zoe Ball on Saturday.

★★★★ “Packed with gags” – Sunday Post

This show is not to be missed!

Strictly over 18s only.

Please note that the line-up may be subject to change without notice.

