The Amazing Northampton Half Marathon 2024: Landmarks, charity, and community spirit

This Sunday, 15th September 2024, Northampton will host the Amazing Half Marathon, organised by Go Beyond. The community event will take runners on a scenic route starting from The Market Square at 9.30am, passing many of the town’s best-known landmarks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Amazing Northampton Half Marathon is an annual, community-focused race that takes place in the heart of the town. With the route forming the shape of a shoe to showcase Northampton’s proud cobbler heritage, participants will pass Sixfields Stadium, Franklin’s Gardens, the County Ground, and the University of Northampton campus. The course also includes 190 metres of grass and 31 steps, adding a unique challenge to the 13.1-mile race.

The marathon is raising funds for several local and national charities, giving participants the opportunity to contribute to important causes while enjoying the run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event organisers have emphasised the importance of making this year’s marathon as inclusive as possible. Whether you're an experienced runner aiming for a personal best or a first-timer taking on the challenge, there will be support along the way.

The Amazing Northampton Run 2023

One attendee said: “This is a fantastic event showcasing the best of Northampton. Not only does the route pass many local attractions and landmarks, but it also brings the whole community together for a common goal.”

Local businesses are playing a key role in supporting the event. Dufeu IT Solutions specialising in IT, telecoms, and cybersecurity solutions, is the major sponsor this year. The company is known for its strong team ethic and passion for outdoor activities.

They are joined by John Henry Sports, a long-time supporter of Northampton’s sporting community, and Silverstone Leasing, an award-winning car and van leasing broker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is expected to draw a large crowd of supporters and spectators, with family-friendly activities planned at key locations along the route.

Whether you’re running, cheering from the sidelines, or volunteering, the Northampton Amazing Half Marathon is set to be a memorable day for the whole community.