The Absolutely True Story of That Event We Call The First Thanksgiving

Lynette Hill, an American storyteller based in Milton Keynes and 2023 Bard of Stony Stratford brings the 'as true as we can make it' tale of the event known as 'The First Thanksgiving,' supported by the wonderful music of Richard and Elizabeth York. Presented by Storytelling at the Feast of Fools, it will take place at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, 1 November at the Quaker Meeting House, Wellington St, Northampton NN1 3AS. Tickets are £6, available through WeGotTickets.com. In 1621, English Pilgrims and members of the Wampanoag nation sat down together to share an autumn harvest feast in what is now known as Plymouth, Massachusetts. This is known as the first Thanksgiving celebration in North America. But what really happened on that day? How did this moment come about? Is it possible that an indigenous man of North America could step out of the wilderness in 1621 to greet the colonists in perfect English? Oddly enough, the answer is a well-documented yes. And as to how that happened, well, you'll want to come along and hear the whole story. Doors will open at 7.00 pm for a 7.30 start. Tickets are £6 via WeGotTickets.com. There will be cake and other refreshments There will be the justly famed Feast of Fools Raffle, and the even more justly famed warm friendly atmosphere.