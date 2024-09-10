The 31st Northampton Boys' Brigade is back and everyone's invited

The 31st Northampton Boys' Brigade will be reopening its doors at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church during early September with a brand new and exciting line up of activities for children and young people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a summer break, the 31st Boys Brigade will be welcoming new children and young people to join the group from early September. As part of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church on The Kettering Road, activities will be taking place at Mount Pleasant every Friday from 5.45pm - 9.30pm for young people aged 4-18 years of age. Whether they have attended before, or it's something new, children and young people from all faiths and none are very welcome.

There are many reasons for parents/carers to encourage their sons to come along, none more so than the varied programme of activities which are designed to support informal learning, personal development and discovery. The organisation will be launching a whole host of new programme resources for children and young people to enjoy - including health and well being, crafts, games, life skills and plenty of activities focused on events such as Bonfire Night, Remembrance and Christmas while having lots of fun!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Company Captain said " We can't wait to re-open our doors at our new venue and welcome back our regular attendees as well as say hello to some new faces. After the summer break, everyone is excited to see their friends again. Our groups offer a space where leaders inspire members to live life to the fullest sense."

31st Boys' Brigade Details

The Boys' Brigade in the Northampton Kettering Road Area takes place at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church from 5.45pm-9.30pm and costs just £2 a week to attend as a member. For more information please email :- [email protected] or check out our Facebook Page :- 31st Northampton Boys Brigade Company or Telephone/Text 07702 096195