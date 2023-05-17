News you can trust since 1931
Thank You For The Music October 14th 2023 7.30pm at The Old Savoy

Calling all Dancing Queens, this is your night to say, Thank you for the Music! This international smash-hit tribute show brings all ABBA’s number one hits to the stage in a production like no other. The hugely popular show, now in its 20th year, with a brand-new show for 2023/24 combines the unmistakable harmonies, colourful costumes, and dazzling performances by our all-star cast.

By Andie JackmanContributor
Published 17th May 2023, 22:05 BST- 1 min read

Calling all Dancing Queens, this is your night to say, Thank you for the Music!

This international smash-hit tribute show brings all ABBA’s number one hits to the stage in a production like no other. The hugely popular show, now in its 20th year, with a brand-new show for 2023/24 combines the unmistakable harmonies, colourful costumes, and dazzling performances by our all-star cast.

Join us for the party of the year, you can dance, you can jive, and have the time of your life as we bring you all the hits, including Waterloo, Dancing Queen, Super Trouper, Mamma Mia, Knowing Me, Knowing You, Gimme, Gimme, Gimme, The Winner Takes It All and many many more!

Thank you for the Music! For without a song or a dance what are we! Touring the nation. Tickets on sale now!

Tickets available at https://www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/thank-you-for-the-music-2/ Or by calling our box office on 01604 491005

