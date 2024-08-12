Television personality Nick Hewer to open St Christopher's Fete
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Over the last two decades, Nick Hewer has firmly established himself on the nation's television channels, initially as a highly experienced business expert on BBC's The Apprentice and then as Channel 4's host on Countdown, when he delighted millions of viewers with his wonderfully dry sense of humour and warm appreciation of the contestants.
St. Christopher's annual Summer Fete is a major fundraiser for the care home, which is a resigistered charity, as well as being a key social event for the residents, families, friends and the local community.
The four acres of landscaped grounds will be the setting for the Fete which will include a raffle, tombolas, cake stall, art exhibition, bric-a-brac, children's games, along with guest stall holders including pottery, jewellery, flowers, candles, paintings, ceramics and glassware.
White Watch and their fire tender from The Mounts Fire Station hopes to be in attendance, subject to operational duties.
There will be burgers, hot dogs, cream teas, ice creams and cold drinks. Music will be by Terry Smith and there will be a performance by St. Christopher's Singers, a group of residents, family members and volunteers, under the direction of Hilary Dolan, accompanied by Tim Dolan. Admission is £1 and the Fete is a cash only event.
Within the four acres of landscaped grounds, is the Care Home and Independent Living flats and bungalows, home to nearly 100 residents.
Everyone is welcome at the Fete, with parking along Abington Park Crescent.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.