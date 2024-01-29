TAYLORMANIA at The Deco
Sunday 17 March 6:00 pm - ends at 8:00 pmBook your tickets at www.theoldsavoy.co.uk orCall The Box Office 01604 491005
An award winning extravaganza that plays tribute to one of the leading contemporary recording artists of our time. Katy Ellis a self obsessed ‘Swiftie’ with an incredible live band and dancers promises to deliver the most authentic recreation of a Taylor Swift show you will ever see.
The show has already taken ‘Swiftie’ fans across the world by storm and features all of Taylor’s much loved hits including ; Shake It Off, Blank Space, Love Story, You Belong With Me, Look What You Made Me Do, I Knew You Were Trouble and many, many more.