Taylormania 2026 at The Old Savoy

TAYLORMANIA 2026

28th February 2026 @ 6:30pm - 8:50pm.

An award winning extravaganza that plays tribute to one of the leading contemporary recording artists of our time. Katy Ellis a self obsessed ‘Swiftie’ with an incredible live band and dancers promises to deliver the most authentic recreation of a Taylor Swift show you will ever see.

PLEASE NOTE DUE TO THE NATURE OF THIS SHOW THERE IS A STRONG POSSIBILITY THAT PEOPLE MAY STAND UP AND DANCE AROUND YOU AND IN FRONT OF YOU

The show has already taken ‘Swiftie’ fans across the world by storm and features all of Taylor’s much loved hits including ; Shake It Off, Blank Space, Love Story, You Belong With Me, Look What You Made Me Do, I Knew You Were Trouble and many, many more.

Tickets £24.50 per person

Book tickets www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm