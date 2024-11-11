TAYLORMANIA 2025 at The Old Savoy, Northampton

Sat 1 Mar 2025 6:30pm - ends at 9pm, at The Old Savoy, Northampton.

An award winning extravaganza that plays tribute to one of the leading contemporary recording artists of our time. Katy Ellis a self obsessed ‘Swiftie’ with an incredible live band and dancers promises to deliver the most authentic recreation of a Taylor Swift show you will ever see.

The show has already taken ‘Swiftie’ fans across the world by storm and features all of Taylor’s much loved hits including ; Shake It Off, Blank Space, Love Story, You Belong With Me, Look What You Made Me Do, I Knew You Were Trouble and many, many more.