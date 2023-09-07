Taylor Wimpey to host Moving Made Easier events for home-hunters across South Midlands

Watch more videos on Shots!

These events are the perfect opportunity for prospective homebuyers to visit the developments and chat with an expert team on any challenges or questions they may have with the process of finding and buying their dream home.

Alongside this, there will be an opportunity to receive a free consultation with an independent financial advisor. This consultation will offer valuable insights into their financial position, enabling them to explore viable options for their property aspirations. Due to availability, these consultations can be done in person at a selection of the events or over the phone at a time convenient to potential homebuyers.

Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming homebuyers to our developments this September, as it’s the perfect opportunity for us to showcase how we can help you find your dream home and make your move more affordable.

Taylor Wimpey's The Atrium at Overtone development, Northamptonshire

“Over each weekend there will be the opportunity to speak with experts, including our highly qualified sales teams’ who will be able to discuss a range of incentive packages available. . “Although appointments are not essential, we would advise booking in advance to make the most of the knowledge available!”

The event dates are as follows:

Homebuyers are invited to visit the following developments on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th September:

Taylor Wimpey Orchard Chase - Moonflower Pl, Biggleswade SG18 8YP

Taylor Wimpey Barnfield Place - Barnfield Ave, Luton LU2 7AS

Taylor Wimpey Thorn Fields - Thorn Rd, Houghton Regis, Dunstable LU5 6JW

Homebuyers are invited to visit the following developments on Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th September:

Taylor Wimpey Vision at Whitehouse - Longhorn Dr, Milton Keynes MK8 1AH

Taylor Wimpey The Leys at Willow Lake - Perry Close, Newton Leys, Buckinghamshire, MK3 5RD

Taylor Wimpey Yardley Manor - Yardley Rd, Olney MK46 5EA

Taylor Wimpey at The Atrium at Overstone - The Avenue, Overstone, Northampton NN6 0AA

Taylor Wimpey Cromwell Place at Wixams - Orchid Way, Wixams, Bedford MK42 6GU.

Selected homes on Taylor Wimpey South Midlands’ developments are available with Home Stepper, a new shared ownership scheme by England’s largest provider of newly-built affordable housing, Sage Homes.

Through the scheme, eligible customers can purchase between a 60 to75% share of their home with a small deposit and low monthly rental payments to Sage on the unowned share.

For more details about the Home Stepper scheme, visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/ways-to-buy/shared-ownership